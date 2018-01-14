1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, IL

Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 13 at 4:21 p.m.

According to ISP, Larry E. Nicholson, 60 of Tamms, was traveling west of Normandy road when his vehicle ran off the road.

The vehicle continued half a mile before hitting a tree and coming to a rest.

Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene. Nicholson was not wearing a seatbelt.

