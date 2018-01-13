Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events schedule changes due to weather

This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 13 at 4:21 p.m.
The winter weather has changed the schedule a bit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. events at Murray State University.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
The winter storm has left the Heartland after depositing sleet and snow across much of the area.
H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan. That was not enough for these activist.
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.
