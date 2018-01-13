Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events schedule changes due to weather

The winter weather has changed the schedule a bit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events at Murray State University.

The MLK, Jr. Candlelight Vigil and March scheduled for Sunday evening, Jan.14 is canceled.

Monday morning’s MLK, Jr. Community Breakfast and Day of Service activities at the Curris Center are on as scheduled beginning at 8:30 a.m.

For the most up-to-date information, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.