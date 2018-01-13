Wentzville health care processing facility to close

This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 13 at 4:21 p.m.
The winter weather has changed the schedule a bit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. events at Murray State University.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
The winter storm has left the Heartland after depositing sleet and snow across much of the area.
