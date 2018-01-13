Redhawks split in basketball doubleheader

Men's and Women's Basketball lit up the Show-Me center today with a doubleheader again Eastern Kentucky.

Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 25 points and Daniel Simmons right behind him with 22.

The Men's team would come up short to EKU 91-86. The Redhawks Men's is now 8-11 on the season.

The Redhawks' Women's team fared better against EKU, with the Redhawks dominating on turnover point.

Tesia Thompson led the Redhawks with 23 points.

The Redhawk would go on to win 69 - 55.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.