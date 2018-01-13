Redhawks split in basketball doubleheader - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks split in basketball doubleheader

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: John Broeckling, KFVS) (Source: John Broeckling, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Men's and Women's Basketball lit up the Show-Me center today with a doubleheader again Eastern Kentucky.

Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 25 points and Daniel Simmons right behind him with 22.

The Men's team would come up short to EKU 91-86. The Redhawks Men's is now 8-11 on the season.

The Redhawks' Women's team fared better against EKU, with the Redhawks dominating on turnover point.

Tesia Thompson led the Redhawks with 23 points.

The Redhawk would go on to win 69 - 55.

