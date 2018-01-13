Mizzou fall in late rally to Arkansas State

Sunday, January 14 2018 9:47 AM EST2018-01-14 14:47:11 GMT
(Source: Murray State University)
Jonathan Stark hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 with five assists and three steals and Terrell Miller Jr. notched a double-double as Murray State put the clamps on Tennessee Tech in a 71-45 victory on Saturday night.
Lamontray Harris scored 19 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the second half, and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Morehead State to its first Ohio Valley Conference victory of the season with a 71-67 win...
Philadelphia's defense staged a last-minute goal-line stand and Jake Elliott atoned for a missed extra point with three field goals as the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 to move into the NFC championship game.
(Source: John A. Logan College)
The John A. Logan Volunteers travel to Lake Land College for a doubleheader. Men's take a 93-79 loss to go to 13-3 (4-2). Derek Hawthorne, Jr. led the Vols with 14 points. Women's had a 81-69 win over Lake Land. The Lady Vols are now 11-4 (5-1). Shaniya Whitsell led the Lady Vols with 17 points.
