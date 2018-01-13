Former softball coach, university settle federal lawsuit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Southeast Missouri's former longtime softball coach has settled a lawsuit with the university over her dismissal from the school.

The Southeast Missourian reports court records show the lawsuit filed by Lana Richmond was settled in late December but settlement terms weren't disclosed.

Richmond, who was Southeast's head softball coach for 32 years, sued the school and its Board of Regents last year, contending she lost her job in 2014 because of gender discrimination and retaliation.

St. Louis attorney Robert Kaiser, who represented the regents, argued in court documents that employment decisions concerning Richmond were unrelated to her gender or complaints.

U.S. District Judge John Ross last June banned public disclosure of nearly all information associated with the case.

Richmond was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

