SIU women over Bradley

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Saluki women beat Bradley University 63-62 in Peoria, Illinois on Jan. 12 in Carbondale, Illinois.

SIU plays Illinois State in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

