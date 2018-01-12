SEMO gymnastics wins meet IL State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO gymnastics wins meet IL State

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Redhawks won their home meet on Friday, Jan. 12. 

SEMO - 193
Illinois State - 191.175

1) Lindsey Bates SEMO 38.950
2) Gabrielle Cooke Illinois State 38.400
3) McKenna Stanley SEMO 36.900

