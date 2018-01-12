KY 80 W. now open between KY 384 and Sullivan Rd. in Graves Co., KY

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, KY 80 West between KY 384 and Sullivan Road is now open.

A semi and trailer was blocking the road and they said it was originally going to be closed overnight.

Keith Todd with KYTC said the truck was off the road and the back tires were on the white line.

KYTC asked the carrier to send out a service truck with emergency lights to watch over it overnight.

