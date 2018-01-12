Cardinals reach $9 million deal with Ozuna

The Saluki women beat Bradley University 63-62 in Peoria, Illinois on Jan. 12. SIU plays Illinois State in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 14.
The Saluki women beat Bradley University 63-62 in Peoria, Illinois on Jan. 12. SIU plays Illinois State in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 14.
SEMO - 193 Illinois State - 191.175
SEMO - 193 Illinois State - 191.175
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with newly acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna, avoiding arbitration.
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with newly acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna, avoiding arbitration.
Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games. If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com.
Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games. If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com.