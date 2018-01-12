Firefighters prepare to work in the ice, snow

The snow and ice definitely makes traveling difficult. But sometimes we may not think about how it might affect how firefighters and emergency crews operate as well.

Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy says while the roads to make it more difficult to get around.

They also have to keep a closer eye on their equipment in severe weather like today.

"It's hard on the equipment its hard on the pumps, we're flowing water, sometimes we have to leave a nozzle cracked just a little bit to continue the water flow so our hoses don't freeze and our valves don't freeze and things like that,” said Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy.

Whether you're an emergency responder or someone trying to get to work in the morning, always be sure to leave early.

