10 car pileup with injuries on I-24 in western Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 are investigating a 10-vehicle injury collision that happened on Interstate 24 around the 91-mile marker.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Trooper Billy Over was investigating after a vehicle hit a cable barrier on I-24 eastbound at the 91-mile marker.

Then, a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound lost control in the middle of the roadway causing a domino effect.

Several vehicles traveling in the eastbound lanes were unable to stop then hit one another.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue were the only people injured in the crash.

They were taken by EMS to a hospital in Hopkinsville, Ky. for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes were estimated to re-open around 7 p.m.

