VIDEO: Paducah K-9 playing in the snow

Paducah Police Department shared a video of one of their K-9s playing in the Kentucky snow.

His handler, Officer Lofton Rowley, plays catch with the K-9 named Fox as he runs through the snow full of excitement.

When Officer Rowley tells him to go back to his kennel, he quickly jobs back in the cruiser into his kennel just as he was told.

Fox is a Belgian Malinois breed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.