Tow companies busy with weather-related calls

Tow truck drivers couldn't avoid the slick roads as they answered call after call today.

Robert Butler works for Vernell's Interstate Service in Marion. Starting his day at sunrise, he dresses warmly in layers ready for each spontaneous call.

After the cold rain and snowy weather overnight, days like this call for an all-hands on deck staff, according to Butler.

“It’s a job you have to love," Butler said.

Butler explained every call is an unfortunate call.

“Nobody calls us when it’s a good day or anything like that," he said. "We’re only called for misfortunes. Unfortunately, no one wants to go have breakfast with them.”

Misfortunes like getting stuck. An 18-wheeler truck needed a "winch out" this morning.

Shortly after the winching out the truck, Butler received another call for a car recovery in a ditch.

Upon arriving at the scene of the accident, Terry Evans, the driver of the SUV in the ditch.

"It’s a bad day," he said. "I just ran off into a ditch, but I guess it could be worse it could be totaled out."

An icy road, A slick curve can equal a nasty accident all too fast.

“Once you hit the breaks on the ice, there’s no forgiveness," Evans said.

Butler said no one wants to see him if they're parked in the wrong spot, however, everyone seems to appreciate how tow drivers risk their lives on days like this.

“Years ago on the side of the interstate, I-57. I myself was struck by another vehicle and I lost control” he explained.

“Slow down take your time … even though you think you have everything under control you just never know."

