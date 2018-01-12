Local student artwork chosen for Challenger Learning Center at Paducah's New Year's card and annual calendar

Sophi Park, a sixth grader at Hopkinsville's University Heights Academy, designed this year's patch gracing the cover of the New Year's card for the Challenger Learning Center at Paducah. Every year, the cards are sent to the contributors and patrons of the center, including teachers, superintendents, legislators, campers, board members and donors. A card also gets sent to the White House.

"Sophi's patch depicts a very realistic astronaut on a moon mission. It's a great representation of the American space program - past and future," said Mellisa Duncan, CLC director.

The CLC also chooses eleven other patches to include in its annual calendar. The schools and students represented in the calendar include:

Ariel Board, Emilia Calvert, Kaylee Caraker, Ashton Fox - New Simpson Hill School (Illinois)

Anderson Jones - Calvert City Elementary School

Sarah Penrod - Reidland Middle School

Kelsey Hughes - Community Christian Academy

Kayla Aldridge - Farmington Elementary School

Caden Kern - Lone Oak Intermediate School

Madison Acuff - Franklin Elementary School

Jayne Bishop -Calloway County Middle School

Cynthia Steger - Heath Middle School

Hailey Murphy - Frankfort Intermediate School (Illinois)

Jane Walsh - Heath Middle School

Sophi Park - University Heights Academy

"This is the 11th year we have produced a calendar and we are very proud to be able to showcase our students' artwork in such a useable format for all to see," said Duncan.

The CLC is located on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

