Winter sledding can lead to snow related injuries

While we all enjoy the winter fun, there's always a risk of injuries that looms over sledding.

One of the biggest injuries comes from people not making sure they know what's under the snow and then hitting their head on a rock or hard ground. That could cause a concussion.

A nurse practitioner in Jackson, Missouri says that lacerations and fractures happen quite often. Especially, when we don't have a whole lot of snow like this storm.

"Because we don't have deep snow, so there are things that are hidden right under neat there and you don't see it," said Nurse Practioner Crystal Wekenborg. "A lot of times the main injuries are where you just step on some ice, your foot goes out from under you, and you're catching yourself."

Sliding on the sidewalks can also be a problem, you're more likely to hit a mailbox or road sign causing bigger injuries.

