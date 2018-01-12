Vaccinate your dogs for the flu

The flu is widespread right now and there's also an increase in dog flu in the U.S.

A local veterinarian said it's not a problem here in the Heartland.

But, you still may want to consider getting your dog vaccinated to be on the safe side, especially if they travel with you often.

"The virus is usually very susceptible to most of our disinfectants, okay, so really a good job of washing hands, cleansing, hygiene, clothing washing that type of thing, can prevent a lot of this,” said Dr. Brian Heuring, Cape Small Animal Clinic.

Heuring says he does not know of any recent cases in southern Illinois or southeast Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.