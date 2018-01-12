Business sign damaged in crash on Broadway in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Business sign damaged in crash on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS) (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

One person had to go to the hospital after a crash on Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

It happened before 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

A truck slid off Broadway and smashed through the sign at Ruopp & Ruopp Dental Office.

