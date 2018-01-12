Tanker leaking acid after crash in western McCracken Co., KY

KY 286 and US 62 are closed at the Milan Station Y in western McCracken County, Kentucky. This near the Ballard-McCracken County line.

An overturned tanker truck is leaking acid, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Traffic on US 62 is blocked at Holt Road. Drivers are asked to take an alternative route.

KYTC said some evacuations are likely in the immediate area of the crash.

EMA reports five semi-trucks are off the road along the section of KY 286.

