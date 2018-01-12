Health and Wellness Expo: How to maintain a better version of you this new year

New year, new you!

If living a healthy lifestyle is on your list of New Year's resolutions, Heartland Weekend has you covered.

We reached out to Christine Jaegers, the fitness and wellness specialist at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau for a closer look at how to prep your kitchen for success.

CLICK HERE for her tips and tricks, as well as more information about the 2017 Health and Wellness Expo that will take over the Osage Centre on Saturday, Jan. 13.

