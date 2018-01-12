First Alert: Cold air sticks around for snow chances Monday

Cloud increased in the Heartland today and with it a few snow flurries in the western counties.
Grant said this will continue tonight as a disturbance moves through the area. There will be cloudy skies and steady temps in the 20s with a few on and off flurries as well.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers; light accumulation is possible. Highs will reach the lower to middle 30s.
Another round of very cold air will move in next week.
Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.