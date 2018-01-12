First Alert: Cold air sticks around for snow chances Monday

Cloud increased in the Heartland today and with it a few snow flurries in the western counties.

Grant said this will continue tonight as a disturbance moves through the area. There will be cloudy skies and steady temps in the 20s with a few on and off flurries as well.



Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers; light accumulation is possible. Highs will reach the lower to middle 30s.



Another round of very cold air will move in next week.

