First Alert: Arctic air holds on, snow possible this weekend

The winter storm is exiting the Heartland after depositing sleet and snow across much of the area.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said we will continue to see a few snow flurries as the arctic air tries to squeeze out the remaining moisture.

Temperatures will be the teens and lower 20s for much of the evening. By morning lows will be in the lower to middle teens.



Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs will only reach the middle 20s.



Another blast of arctic air is heading towards the Heartland. There might even be a little snow as it moves through.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.