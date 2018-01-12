Southern Illinois University offers MLK Jr. Day student community service project

Students from Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be recognizing Martin Luther King Day by participating in a community service project.

The work will take place at the Science Center, located at 1237 E. Main Street in the University Mall, from about 6 a.m. until mid-afternoon on Monday, Jan. 15.

SIU’s Leadership Development Program along with the SIU Land of Lincoln AmeriCorps and the Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering (a registered student organization) are spearheading the project.

More than three dozen Salukis will be helping with several projects, including modifying and extending a non-load bearing curtain wall and repairing plaster and painting walls.

Plans also call for them to construct and set up remote control robotics displays.

The mall opens at 10 a.m. student volunteers can enter through a door near the rear of the Science Center, located between J.C. Penney and a vacant building.

The center will be closed to the general public during the service project work.

For more information, contact Robert Lozar-McDonald at robert.lozar-mcdonald@siu.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.