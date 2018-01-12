High School Sports cancellations/postponements

Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games.

If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com.

MISSOURI

Boys Basketball

Advance at Richland High School game scheduled for Jan. 12 has been canceled.

Charleston vs. SCC game scheduled for Jan. 12 has been canceled.

Girls Basketball

Advance vs. St. Paul Lutheran High School game at Advance for Jan. 12 is canceled.

ILLINOIS

Boys Basketball

West Frankfort vs. Massac County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played Feb. 6 at West Frankfort

KENTUCKY

Boys Basketball

Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Girls Basketball

Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played at 6 p.m. Jan 13.

