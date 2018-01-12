High School Sports cancellations/postponements - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High School Sports cancellations/postponements

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games.

If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com.

MISSOURI

Boys Basketball

  • Advance at Richland High School game scheduled for Jan. 12 has been canceled.
  • Charleston vs. SCC game scheduled for Jan. 12 has been canceled.

Girls Basketball

  • Advance vs. St. Paul Lutheran High School game at Advance for Jan. 12 is canceled.

ILLINOIS

Boys Basketball

  • West Frankfort vs. Massac County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played Feb. 6 at West Frankfort

KENTUCKY

Boys Basketball

  • Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Girls Basketball

  • Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played at 6 p.m. Jan 13.

