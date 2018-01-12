High School Sports cancellations/postponements

A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, KY 80 West between KY 384 and Sullivan Road will be closed overnight. This is because a semi and trailer that is blocking the road.
The snow and ice definitely makes traveling difficult. But sometimes we may not think about how it might affect how firefighters and emergency crews operate as well.
Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games. If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com.
The Murphysboro Police Department confirms there is a house fire.
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...
The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Baton Rouge legend, William "Bill" Black, known as Buckskin Bill, passed away Wednesday, January 10, according to family members.
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
"I'm trying to find my daughter," Jerry Miller told us. "I can't... I'm sorry, this is very hard for me." He has spent nearly 40 years, waiting for a girl he's only met for 40 minutes.
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.
