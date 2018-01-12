IL Gov. Rauner campaign pulls TV ads featuring Missouri governor

A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, KY 80 West between KY 384 and Sullivan Road will be closed overnight. This is because a semi and trailer that is blocking the road.
The snow and ice definitely makes traveling difficult. But sometimes we may not think about how it might affect how firefighters and emergency crews operate as well.
Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games. If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com.
The Murphysboro Police Department confirms there is a house fire.
