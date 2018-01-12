Man sentenced for stealing underwear from Missouri woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced for stealing underwear from Missouri woman

Ronald Traas (Source: Buchanan County Detention Center) Ronald Traas (Source: Buchanan County Detention Center)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A 63-year-old man has been ordered to serve 120 days of shock incarceration and five years of probation for breaking into a northwest Missouri woman's apartment while she was showering and stealing her underwear.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Ronald Traas faces up to seven years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation, which include not using the internet.

Traas pleaded guilty last month to a felony charge of burglary. Court records say Traas was stealing underwear when she stepped out and saw him.

Assistant Buchanan County prosecutor Kate Schaefer says police were at her apartment writing up a report when Traas sent her an email asking if she was lonely. The prosecutor says Traas called it a "panty raid" but that it "wasn't a joke."

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Settlement reached with Paducah-based propane business, customers to receive refunds

    Settlement reached with Paducah-based propane business, customers to receive refunds

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:12 PM EST2018-01-12 18:12:43 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    Customers of Paducah-based United Propane Gas Inc. may soon get a check in the mail. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced his office reached a $150,000 with the company. United Propane Gas Inc. was accused of violations of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act. More than 500 customers will receive an average refund of $291. As part of the agreement, United Propane Gas Inc. will strengthen customer protections. According to Beshear, the company had trouble receivin...
    Customers of Paducah-based United Propane Gas Inc. may soon get a check in the mail. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced his office reached a $150,000 with the company. United Propane Gas Inc. was accused of violations of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act. More than 500 customers will receive an average refund of $291. As part of the agreement, United Propane Gas Inc. will strengthen customer protections. According to Beshear, the company had trouble receivin...

  • Emergency crews respond to fire at Wayne City, IL high school

    Emergency crews respond to fire at Wayne City, IL high school

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-01-12 17:58:49 GMT
    Fire at Wayne City High School (Source: Wayne County Press)Fire at Wayne City High School (Source: Wayne County Press)

    Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Wayne City High School. It's not clear yet how the fire started. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Wayne City High School. It's not clear yet how the fire started. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-01-12 17:34:46 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly