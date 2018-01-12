2 killed, 2 wounded in central Missouri's Pulaski County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 killed, 2 wounded in central Missouri's Pulaski County

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been fatally shot and two others wounded in south central Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Pulaski County Det. J.B. King said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Thursday in St. Robert. King says the four victims were in a vehicle at the time they were shot by an unknown suspect.

King says the shooter remained on the loose Thursday night. King says the Lake Ozark Major Case Squad has been called to assist. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

