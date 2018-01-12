Malden woman accused of carrying, dragging children through heavy traffic

Ashley Townsend is accused of endangering the lives of her two young children. (Source: Dunklin County Jail)

On Wednesday, Malden Police arrested 33-year-old Ashley Townsend on a felony Dunklin County warrant.

It was for two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child charges.

She is being held in the Dunklin County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to court documents, a woman reported an incident of child abuse to police.

Police said the woman brought a video of Townsend carrying a 3-year-old girl while allegedly dragging her 4-year-old child across Douglass during heavy traffic, causing traffic to come to a stop to avoid hitting them.

According to the witness, Townsend stopped in front of a vehicle and "swung the 4-year-old by the arm viciously" while in the middle of the road.

Townsend allegedly walked to the curb where she put the 3-year-old down on the ground and "swung the 4-year-old to the ground," leaving her on the curb while she walked away.

The witness reported seeing the 4-year-old get up and run to Townsend.

When officers approached Townsend's house, they say she shut the door in their faces and refused to speak to them.

