Malden woman accused of carrying, dragging children through heavy traffic

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Wayne City High School. It's not clear yet how the fire started. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Wayne City High School. It's not clear yet how the fire started. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games. If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com. ILLINOIS Boys Basketball West Frankfort vs. Massac County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played Feb. 6 at West Frankfort KENTUCKY Boys Basketball Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 Girls Basketball Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled fo...
Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games. If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com. ILLINOIS Boys Basketball West Frankfort vs. Massac County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played Feb. 6 at West Frankfort KENTUCKY Boys Basketball Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 Girls Basketball Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled fo...
It's that time of year – everyone is sick! We're in the height of flu season and when you have the flu or a cold chicken noodle soup is good for what ails you. Lee Schlitt of Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau shares his Great Aunt Anna Jean's recipe for Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup – an old fashioned favorite that's easy to whip up even when you're feeling under the weather.
It's that time of year – everyone is sick! We're in the height of flu season and when you have the flu or a cold chicken noodle soup is good for what ails you. Lee Schlitt of Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau shares his Great Aunt Anna Jean's recipe for Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup – an old fashioned favorite that's easy to whip up even when you're feeling under the weather.
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.
The hospital president said that the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care, the incident was isolated and hospital officials are conducting an extensive internal review.
The hospital president said that the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care, the incident was isolated and hospital officials are conducting an extensive internal review.
A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12.
A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12.