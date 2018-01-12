Semi-truck crash partially blocking 1 lane of I-24

One lane of Interstate 24 is shut down after a crash on Friday morning, January 12.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, this is at mile marker 10.

Deputies say a semi truck is partially blocking the lane.

As clean up starts, they say both westbound lanes will likely be shut down.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a detour is available via Exit 16 or Exit 11 to access US 60, US 62 or the I-24 Business Loop through Paducah.

