Need tech help? Rend Lake College can help!

Rend Lake College is offering computer courses for anyone in need of an extra lesson on the internet, with email, on specific websites, or with computers in general.

You can sign up for these computer classes this spring.

The first class – Internet & Email Basics – will get participants started on the internet with help from instructor Whitney Waldman.

Participants will learn about different browsers, links, and web addresses, plus each person will obtain an email address and learn to check email, attach photos, and more.

The class costs $10 and meets from 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 or 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4 at the RLC MarketPlace, Room 338, in Mt. Vernon.

Later in March, Waldman will also teach a course on Basic Excel Formulas & Spreadsheets.

Designed for those with little to no experience working with Microsoft Excel, participants will learn to create basic formulas for adding, subtracting, multiplying, and more.

The class costs $10 and meets from 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Thursday, March 15 or 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 17 at the RLC MarketPlace, Room 338, in Mt. Vernon.

In 'Uncover the fundamentals of an iPad with iPad Basics,' attendees will learn how to set up the tablet, download applications, and dive into important features and functions. The class costs $10 and meets from 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 at the RLC MarketPlace, Room 354B, in Mt. Vernon.

Participants in the Linux for Home User class will be able to personalize and take home their own computer, thanks to local donations. In this class, instructor James Featherstone will show attendees how to use the Linux Mint operating system, which includes all the basic programs necessary to surf the web, send emails, create documents, produce presentations, and more.

Linux also allows free downloads of applications, giving attendees limitless options for personalizing their own machine.

The class costs $50 and meets from 5 – 9 p.m. Friday, March 23 in the Advanced Technology Center, Room 178, on the Ina campus.

In April, participants can learn how to Create a PowerPoint Presentation, including how to insert graphics and photos alongside text, use transitions, save and share the presentation, and more.

The class costs $10 and meets from 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at the RLC MarketPlace, Room 338, in Mt. Vernon.

'Learn All About Pinterest, a popular social networking site' will be held in May.

Participants in this class will learn how to sign up, as well as how to pin, create boards, and navigate the website.

The class costs $10 and meets from 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 8 at the RLC MarketPlace, Room 338, in Mt. Vernon.

To learn more about or to register for any of these classes, call RLC’s Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714.

Pre-registration may be required and can be done in person, via phone call, or by emailing commcorped@rlc.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.