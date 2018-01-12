Man sentenced to death for killing 10-year-old Missouri girl

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Wayne City High School. It's not clear yet how the fire started. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Inclement weather in the Heartland has prompted some schools to cancel or postpone games. If you have a cancellation to report, you can email it to news@kfvs12.com. ILLINOIS Boys Basketball West Frankfort vs. Massac County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played Feb. 6 at West Frankfort KENTUCKY Boys Basketball Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled for Jan. 12 will be played at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 Girls Basketball Tilghman vs. McCracken County game scheduled fo...
It's that time of year – everyone is sick! We're in the height of flu season and when you have the flu or a cold chicken noodle soup is good for what ails you. Lee Schlitt of Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau shares his Great Aunt Anna Jean's recipe for Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup – an old fashioned favorite that's easy to whip up even when you're feeling under the weather.
