Man sentenced to death for killing 10-year-old Missouri girl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced to death for killing 10-year-old Missouri girl

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A former middle-school football coach convicted of abducting and killing a 10-year-old Missouri girl has been sentenced to death.

Circuit Judge Thomas Mountjoy sentenced 49-year-old Craig Wood on Thursday for the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens. Woods was convicted of first-degree murder in November but the jury couldn't decide whether to sentence him to death or life in prison without parole.

Before Wood learned his punishment, Mountjoy denied motions from Wood's attorneys that sought a new trial and called judge-imposed death sentences unconstitutional.

Wood snatched Hailey off a Springfield, Missouri, street in daylight in front of horrified witnesses. He took her to his home, where he raped her and shot her in the head. Her body was found in his basement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Settlement reached with Paducah-based propane business, customers to receive refunds

    Settlement reached with Paducah-based propane business, customers to receive refunds

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:12 PM EST2018-01-12 18:12:43 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    Customers of Paducah-based United Propane Gas Inc. may soon get a check in the mail. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced his office reached a $150,000 with the company. United Propane Gas Inc. was accused of violations of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act. More than 500 customers will receive an average refund of $291. As part of the agreement, United Propane Gas Inc. will strengthen customer protections. According to Beshear, the company had trouble receivin...
    Customers of Paducah-based United Propane Gas Inc. may soon get a check in the mail. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced his office reached a $150,000 with the company. United Propane Gas Inc. was accused of violations of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act. More than 500 customers will receive an average refund of $291. As part of the agreement, United Propane Gas Inc. will strengthen customer protections. According to Beshear, the company had trouble receivin...

  • Emergency crews respond to fire at Wayne City, IL high school

    Emergency crews respond to fire at Wayne City, IL high school

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-01-12 17:58:49 GMT
    Fire at Wayne City High School (Source: Wayne County Press)Fire at Wayne City High School (Source: Wayne County Press)

    Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Wayne City High School. It's not clear yet how the fire started. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Wayne City High School. It's not clear yet how the fire started. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-01-12 17:34:46 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly