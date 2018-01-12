Parents sue for girl, 11, to use medical marijuana at school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Parents sue for girl, 11, to use medical marijuana at school

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

CHICAGO (AP) - The parents of a suburban Chicago elementary school student suffering from leukemia are suing a Schaumburg-based school district and the state of Illinois for her to have the right to take medical marijuana at school.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the plaintiffs of the federal lawsuit, who are identified by initials, contend the state's ban on taking the drug at school is unconstitutional. They say it denies the right to due process and violates the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The 11-year-old student is being treated for leukemia with chemotherapy. The lawsuit says that as a result, the girl suffers seizure disorders and epilepsy.

The lawsuit notes her physicians have certified her to receive medical marijuana to treat the epilepsy.

Illinois' medical cannabis law prohibits possessing or using marijuana on school grounds or buses. Superintendent Andy DuRoss says School District 54 will abide by the law.

  Settlement reached with Paducah-based propane business, customers to receive refunds

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:12 PM EST
    Customers of Paducah-based United Propane Gas Inc. may soon get a check in the mail. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced his office reached a $150,000 with the company. United Propane Gas Inc. was accused of violations of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act. More than 500 customers will receive an average refund of $291. As part of the agreement, United Propane Gas Inc. will strengthen customer protections. According to Beshear, the company had trouble receivin...
  Emergency crews respond to fire at Wayne City, IL high school

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:58 PM EST
    Fire at Wayne City High School (Source: Wayne County Press)

    Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Wayne City High School. It's not clear yet how the fire started. No word on any injuries.

  Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:34 PM EST

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

