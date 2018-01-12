US 45 now open near Fulton, KY after downed trees, power lines b - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US 45 now open near Fulton, KY after downed trees, power lines blocked roadway

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

US 45 near Fulton, Kentucky is now open after it was blocked by downed trees and power lines.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, US 45 was blocked between KY 307 and KY 94 to allow crews to clear a large downed tree and repair the power lines that came down with it.

This was between the 2 and 3 mile marker in Fulton County near the Hickman County line. According to KYTC, this blocked travel on US 45 between Water Valley and Fulton.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly