US 45 now open near Fulton, KY after downed trees, power lines blocked roadway

US 45 near Fulton, Kentucky is now open after it was blocked by downed trees and power lines.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, US 45 was blocked between KY 307 and KY 94 to allow crews to clear a large downed tree and repair the power lines that came down with it.

This was between the 2 and 3 mile marker in Fulton County near the Hickman County line. According to KYTC, this blocked travel on US 45 between Water Valley and Fulton.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.