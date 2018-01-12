US 45 blocked near Fulton, KY due to downed trees, power lines

(Source: Raycom Media)

Customers of Paducah-based United Propane Gas Inc. may soon get a check in the mail. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced his office reached a $150,000 with the company. United Propane Gas Inc. was accused of violations of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act. More than 500 customers will receive an average refund of $291. As part of the agreement, United Propane Gas Inc. will strengthen customer protections. According to Beshear, the company had trouble receivin...