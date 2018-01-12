This week in country music: 1976 Convoy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1976 Convoy

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) -

How about some country music on this Friday morning.

Today we dip into the archives and check out the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's country chart for this week in 1976.

Ronnie Milsap was at number five with Just In Case.   The song was a follow up to his number one single Daydreams about Night Things.

At number four was Conway Twitty with This Time I've Hurt Her More Than She Loves Me.   It would become Twitty's 15th number one hit.  By the way the song was written by Earl Thomas Conley who would go on to chart 18 number one hits in the 1980's

Kenny Starr was in the number three spot with The Blind Man in the Bleachers.  The song is a tear-jerking salute to high school football.  It tells the story of a JV football player and his blind father who shows up for each game hoping to hear his son get into a game.  

Loretta Lynn held down the number two spot with When the Tingle Becomes a Chill.

And Breaker Breaker this here's the Rubber Duck.   In the top spot for this week in 76 was C.W. McCall with Convoy.
The song capitalized on the CB radio fad of the mid-1970's.  It told the story of a convoy of truckers who drive from the west coast to the east coast ignoring the 55 mile per hour speed limit.  Convoy featured lots of CB slang like "Smokey,"  "puttin' the hammer down," and "Jimmy haulin' hogs".  The song spent six weeks in the top spot and was one of the biggest country hits of the1970's.  It was even the inspiration behind the movie Convoy which starred Kris Kristofferson and Ali MacGraw.

Let them truckers roll 10-4!

