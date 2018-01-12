5 things to know 1/12

Today is Friday, January 12.

First Alert Forecast:

It's a First Alert Action Day due to slick road conditions after sleet fell overnight and into the early morning hours today.

Headlines:

Make sure you check school closings and road conditions before you leave this morning.

You might be wondering how schools decide whether or not to close for weather. Click here to read more.

Speaking of school closings, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent performed his own version of "Ice, Ice, Baby."

President Trump is under fire for using "blunt, vulgar language" when he asked why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from some countries over other places like Norway.

Rescuers in California are "searching for a miracle" after mudslides ravaged the town of Montecito.

