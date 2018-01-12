Road conditions in the Heartland 2/12

The Brookport Bridge is closed due to icing on the bridge deck. (Source: KYTC)

Sunshine should clear up most of the ice on the roadways today but be sure to check road conditions before you drive.

If you live in Missouri, you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.

In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.

Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation is making headway on roadways to improve icy conditions. Officials say all major routes are clear to mostly clear.

Illinois

Several roads in Illinois are closed due to ice.

Closed roads and bridges:

Kentucky

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, warmer temperatures aided by generous sunshine have helped to melt ice off the metal decking on the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah. The bridge has reopened to normal traffic flow. As a reminder, most commercial trucks are prohibited from crossing the bridge due to the width of the deck.

