Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Stock image/PIxabay) (Source: Stock image/PIxabay)
The Brookport Bridge is closed due to icing on the bridge deck. (Source: KYTC) The Brookport Bridge is closed due to icing on the bridge deck. (Source: KYTC)
A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

Closed roads and bridges:

Kentucky

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the US 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" is closed due to icing on the bridge deck. The bridge has a metal grate deck that cools down quickly and allows ice to form on the steel. Drivers can self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.

If you live in Missouri, you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.

In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.

Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is also updating the public on its Facebook page about road conditions.

