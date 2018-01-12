Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

The Brookport Bridge is closed due to icing on the bridge deck. (Source: KYTC)

A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

Closed roads and bridges:

Kentucky

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the US 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" is closed due to icing on the bridge deck. The bridge has a metal grate deck that cools down quickly and allows ice to form on the steel. Drivers can self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is also updating the public on its Facebook page about road conditions.

