Perryville Public Works prepares for cold weather

Roads are a major concern for most of the heartland as sleet and ice come through. Road crews spent most of Thursday, January, 11th preparing for the ice.

Perryville Public Works spent their day preparing the trucks, with rock salt and snow plows, which they're having to wait to put out. If they had pretreated like normal the water would have washed it away. So they're having to watch the radar and use the eye test to figure out when they are gong to start sending crews out.

Road Superintendent Dave Clements says that he will make the call when he feels the freeze is coming, but in this case, it's better to be out a little early than late.

"We'll have everybody in place, we'll have a guy who's ready to load up everything," said Clements. "We got all the trucks, all the big ones and all the small ones. We'll go and start putting it out, you know, you may be a tad early you may not but I would rather be a little ahead of the game than behind."

Clements says when crews are sent out they make sure that fire departments and police are cleared first then start with major roads and work their way down to the smaller ones.

It's all about safety he added, not only for the crews but also everyone out on the roads.

