Cape Public Schools Superintendent celebrates snow day with epic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Public Schools Superintendent celebrates snow day with epic video

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass announced a snow day for students on Friday, January 12 with a video.

It's not just any video!

Dr. Glass raps to his own rendition of "Ice Ice Baby" called "Snow Ice Baby".

You can click here for a list of school closings.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:01 AM EST2018-01-12 08:01:43 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

  • Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:59 AM EST2018-01-12 07:59:11 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-01-12 06:59:23 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly