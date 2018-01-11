Murray State to host exhibit for artist Peri Schwartz - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State to host exhibit for artist Peri Schwartz

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State University's department of art & design and University Galleries announced paintings, drawings and print creations by the internationally-recognized artist Peri Schwartz will be featured in a new on-campus exhibit.

Schwartz’s primary subject has been the interior of her own studio within the last decade.

The history of each image is often visible in the traces of grid lines or the ghosts of objects she has decided to reposition.

The event is free and the art will be displayed Jan. 16 through Feb. 26 in a show split between the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery and the Curris Center Gallery.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:04 AM EST2018-01-12 08:04:34 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:01 AM EST2018-01-12 08:01:43 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-01-12 06:59:23 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly