RECALL ALERT: Mary B's biscuits recalled due to Listeria concerns

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Hom/Ade Foods, Inc is voluntarily recalling Mary B’s brand biscuits due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, the problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product. 

All “Best If Used By” dates before September 23, 2018 and with the letter “M” immediately after the date are included in the recall. The code may be found on the back of the bag, lower right corner. No other code dates are affected.

Products were distributed to AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, MS, NC, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV and sold in retail stores.

Customers or consumers with questions may call Hom/Ade Foods Inc. at 1-855-562-7773, Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time.

UPC # DESCRIPTION COUNT PER PACKAGE
2059300007 MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ 10 / 3.5OZ
2059300015 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ 12 / 2.2OZ
2059300018 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ 12 / 2.2OZ
2059300020 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ
2059300021 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ
2059300022 MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ 24 / 1OZ
2059300023 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ
2059300028 MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ 22 / 1.3OZ
2059300033 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ
2059300034 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ
2059300035 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ
2059383000 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ
2059383004 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ
2059387000 MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ
3059320583 MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS 144 / 3.5OZ

