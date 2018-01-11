Thursday, January 11 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-01-12 01:50:15 GMT
Here's is the Thursday night Ohio Valley Conference Women's scoreboard. Morehead State-59 Southeast Missouri-56 Murray State-65 Jacksonville State-97 Eastern Kentucky-49 UT Martin-77
Thursday, January 11 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-01-12 01:30:16 GMT
The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball lost 59-56 to Morehead State Thursday night at the Show Me Center. Tesia Thompson led the way for SEMO with 22 points. With the loss the Redhawks fall to 2-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 7-10 overall.
