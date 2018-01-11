Marching in Carbondale, IL to end human trafficking

The threat of winter weather wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of advocates marching to bring an end to human trafficking in the Heartland.

Women were marching arm to arm in Carbondale to end human trafficking.

The march began at 4 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Kicking off Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Women's Center and Torch organized this event to shine a light on the matter.

"More than anything else that it is safe," said Trish McKnight, a survivor. "People will help you, that we are going to have to do a lot of educating. That we realize that it doesn't just happen through these major FBI stings or across the world in other countries. This is something that happens in every backyard in every small community."

Victims, survivors, and community members were sharing stories and supporting each other.

