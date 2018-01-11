SEMO Women lose at home to Morehead State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Women lose at home to Morehead State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball lost 59-56 to Morehead State Thursday night at the Show Me Center.

Tesia Thompson led the way for SEMO with 22 points.

With the loss the Redhawks fall to 2-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 7-10 overall.

