SEMO Women lose at home to Morehead State

SEMO took on Morehead State at the Show Me Center on Cape Girardeau Thursday night, Jan. 11.

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball lost 59-56 to Morehead State Thursday night at the Show Me Center. Tesia Thompson led the way for SEMO with 22 points. With the loss the Redhawks fall to 2-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 7-10 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.