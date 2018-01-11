Kentucky lawmakers cancel Friday session as storm approaches
The Kentucky Capitol. (Source: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have canceled their session for Friday due to weather forecasts that the state could be hit by a mix of snow and ice.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the state for Friday, and warned of potential accumulations of ice and several inches of snow.
The decision by state Senate and House leaders to skip Friday's session allowed lawmakers to get home before the winter storm arrives. The decision was announced in each chamber on Thursday as lawmakers wrapped up their business for the day.
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
Roads are a major concern for most of the heartland as sleet and ice come through. Road crews spent most of Thursday, January, 11th preparing for the ice. Perryville Public Works spent their day preparing the trucks, with rock salt and snow plows, which they're having to wait to put out. If they had pretreated like normal the water would have washed it away. So they're having to watch the radar and use the eye test to figure out when they are gong to start sending crews out...
