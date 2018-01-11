Springfield man sentenced to death for killing Missouri girl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Springfield man sentenced to death for killing Missouri girl

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The man convicted of abducting and killing a 10-year-old Springfield girl has been sentenced to death.

Circuit Judge Thomas Mountjoy on Thursday sentenced 49-year-old Craig Wood for the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens.

Woods was convicted in November of first-degree murder but the jury couldn't decide whether to impose the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Before sentencing, Mountjoy denied motions from Wood's attorneys for a new trial and calling judge-imposed death sentences unconstitutional.

Wood grabbed Hailey off the street and took her to his home, where he raped her and shot her in the head. Her body was found in his basement.

The case severely impacted the Springfield community. Four days after Hailey's death, an estimated 10,000 people marched in a candlelight vigil to honor her.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    Friday, January 12 2018 3:01 AM EST2018-01-12 08:01:43 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

  • Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    Friday, January 12 2018 2:59 AM EST2018-01-12 07:59:11 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Friday, January 12 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-01-12 06:59:23 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    •   
Powered by Frankly