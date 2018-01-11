ISP removes more than 1.25 tons of drugs from roadways - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP removes more than 1.25 tons of drugs from roadways

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

During 2017, Illinois State Police conducted 13 operations which resulted in the removal of more than one-and-a-quarter tons of illegal drugs.

Here are the numbers, according to ISP:

  • Cannabis - 2,410 lbs.
  • Cocaine - 244 lbs.
  • Heroin - 101 lbs. 
  • Meth - 39 lbs.

“These initiatives are designed to provide extra patrol coverage on our roadways to ensure safe travels for the motoring public,” stated Director Leo Schmitz. “Troopers remain vigilant for suspicious activities during their contacts with motorists and should be commended for the arrests of those involved in criminal activities while traveling Illinois roadways."

There were 2,205 written warnings, 80 citations, 145 arrests and 11 illegal weapons removed.

