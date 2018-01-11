How do schools make the decision to close?

When the winter weather starts rolling in school officials have to make the decision whether or not to have school.

Superintendent at Shawnee Community Unit School District #84, Shelly Clover-Hill said she tries to make school closing decisions as early as possible, so parents can make plans for their children.

But, once she decides to close she can't change her mind.

"I am terrified that a bus will go off the road, or an employee will go off the road because of slick conditions and I always tell my board of education, we can always go to school another day, there's always another day.. there's a warm day in the spring," said Clover-Hill.

She said she communicates to other Superintendents and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration all day keeping tabs on the changing conditions.

