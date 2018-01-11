How do schools make the decision to close? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

How do schools make the decision to close?

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
WOLF LAKE, IL (KFVS) -

When the winter weather starts rolling in school officials have to make the decision whether or not to have school. 

Superintendent at Shawnee Community Unit School District #84, Shelly Clover-Hill said she tries to make school closing decisions as early as possible, so parents can make plans for their children. 

But, once she decides to close she can't change her mind.

"I am terrified that a bus will go off the road, or an employee will go off the road because of slick conditions and I always tell my board of education, we can always go to school another day, there's always another day.. there's a warm day in the spring," said Clover-Hill. 

She said she communicates to other Superintendents and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration all day keeping tabs on the changing conditions. 

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY issued today for freezing rain

    A First Alert Action Day has been declared for Friday, January 12 due to chances of slick roads from freezing rain.

    Road conditions in the Heartland 1/12

    A First Alert Action Day was declared for Friday due to freezing rain creating slick road conditions.

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

