Murphysboro, IL snow routes

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Murphysboro is reminding residents not to park in a designated snow route zone. Otherwise, your vehicle will be towed at your expense.

The primary routes are:

Walnut St.
North 11th from Walnut St. to N. 14th Street
North 6th Street from Lucier Street to 2nd Street
State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Industrial Park Rd.
Business State Route 13 from Walnut St. Bridge St.
10th Street from Mulberry to Hanson Street
22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street
Commerical Ave. from 23rd Street to the Water Treatment Plant 
Commerical Ave. from 20th Street to 23rd Street
Shoemaker Dr. from 20th Street to Bridge Street
Bridge Street from its intersection with Shoemaker Dr. to Walnut Street via 8th Street
Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street
Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street
20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern city limit
16th Street from Walnut St. to Harry Ray Drive
7th Street from Lucier St. to Walnut Street.

